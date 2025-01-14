Jake Oettinger News: Sixth straight win

Oettinger made 27 saves in a 4-1 win over Toronto on Tuesday.

Auston Matthews ripped a shot high blocker from the left face-off dot early in the first to open the scoring, but Oettinger shut the door from that point. He was especially strong on special teams, leaving the Leafs power play frustrated twice. Oettinger has won six straight games, and he allowed just 11 goals in that span. Overall, he's 22-9-1 with a 2.31 GAA and a .912 save percentage.