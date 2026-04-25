Jake Oettinger News: Slated starter Saturday
Oettinger is expected to start on the road in Game 4 against Minnesota on Saturday, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.
After allowing five goals on 28 shots in the first-round opener, Oettinger has won Dallas' past two games while stopping 57 of 62 shots (.919 save percentage). He had a 35-12-6 record, 2.59 GAA and .899 save percentage in 54 regular-season appearances. Minnesota finished the regular season in a three-way tie for 10th in goals per game with an average of 3.27. However, the Wild are missing an important member of their forward corps in Mats Zuccarello (upper body).
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