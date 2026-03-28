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Jake Oettinger News: Slated to face Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Oettinger is expected to start on the road against Pittsburgh on Saturday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger has gone 0-1-1 with a 3.43 GAA and an .869 save percentage across his past three outings. He's 29-11-6 with a 2.62 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 47 appearances this season. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in goals per game with 3.39 this season, but the Penguins are missing Sidney Crosby (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (upper body).

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
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