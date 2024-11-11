Fantasy Hockey
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Slated to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Oettinger is expected to defend the road net Monday versus Pittsburgh, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger will get a chance to rebound after being pulled from Saturday's 4-1 loss to Winnipeg in the second period. He has a 6-3-0 record with a 2.60 GAA and a .910 save percentage through nine appearances this season. Pittsburgh sits 18th in the league with 2.88 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
