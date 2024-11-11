Jake Oettinger News: Slated to start Monday

Oettinger is expected to defend the road net Monday versus Pittsburgh, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger will get a chance to rebound after being pulled from Saturday's 4-1 loss to Winnipeg in the second period. He has a 6-3-0 record with a 2.60 GAA and a .910 save percentage through nine appearances this season. Pittsburgh sits 18th in the league with 2.88 goals per game in 2024-25.