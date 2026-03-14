Jake Oettinger News: Slated to start Saturday
Oettinger was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Sam Nestler of DLLS Sports reports, and is expected to defend the home crease versus Detroit on Saturday.
Oettinger has not lost in regulation time in his last 11 games, going 10-0-1. Overall, he is 27-10-5 with a 2.64 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 42 starts this season. The Red Wings are generating 2.89 goals per game, 21st in the NHL.
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