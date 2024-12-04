Jake Oettinger News: Slated to start Wednesday

Oettinger is set to start in Wednesday's road tilt versus LA, per Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports.

Oettinger has won seven of his past eight starts while allowing just 17 goals on 196 shots (.920 save percentage). That's a strong stretch, but he's also having a great season overall with a 13-4-0 record, 2.38 GAA and .915 save percentage across 17 outings. The Kings rank 16th in goals per game with 3.04.