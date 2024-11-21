Jake Oettinger News: Solid in win over Sharks

Oettinger stopped 21 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Oettinger returned to the lineup after resting in the 4-2 loss to the Ducks on Monday, and the star goaltender was excellent between the pipes in a game that turned out to be more complicated than expected. Oettinger has been on a tear of late and has won each of his last four starts, posting a 1.50 GAA and a .935 save percentage in that span. He's cemented his place as one of the elite goaltenders in the league.