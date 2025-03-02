Jake Oettinger News: Stands tall in win

Oettinger allowed three goals on 42 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

The Stars' power play was a perfect 4-for-4 in the contest, giving Oettinger plenty of support in the win. He's won three of his last four outings, though he's given up 13 goals on 138 shots in that span. The Stars are clearly missing Miro Heiskanen's defensive presence -- Oettinger has faced an average of 33.1 shots per game across his seven appearances in Heiskanen's absence, compared to an average of 25.5 shots against per game prior to the defenseman's injury. Still, Oettinger is a reliable goalie and is at 29-13-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 44 starts this season. The Stars have another tough came next on the schedule when they host the Devils on Tuesday.