Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Starting against Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Oettinger will defend the road net against the Kraken on Saturday, according to Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger has stopped 117 of 125 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has a 35-15-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 52 appearances this season. Seattle sits 13th in the league with 3.03 goals per game in 2024-25.

