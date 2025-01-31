Jake Oettinger News: Starting against Vancouver

Oettinger will serve as the starting netminder for Friday's home game against the Canucks, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Although Casey DeSmith was in the starter's crease during Friday's morning skate, Oettinger will draw a second consecutive start for the Stars. He's picked up wins in three of his last four outings, going 3-1-0 with a 2.27 GAA and .912 save percentage during that time.