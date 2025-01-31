Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Starting against Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Oettinger will serve as the starting netminder for Friday's home game against the Canucks, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Although Casey DeSmith was in the starter's crease during Friday's morning skate, Oettinger will draw a second consecutive start for the Stars. He's picked up wins in three of his last four outings, going 3-1-0 with a 2.27 GAA and .912 save percentage during that time.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now