Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Starting against Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Oettinger will serve as the starting netminder for Friday's home game against the Golden Knights, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger has taken some tough-luck losses in recent outings, going 2-2-0 with a 1.53 GAA and .942 save percentage over his last four starts. He'll make his third consecutive start Friday but will face a tough test, as the Golden Knights rank fourth in the NHL with 3.40 goals per game.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now