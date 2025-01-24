Jake Oettinger News: Starting against Vegas

Oettinger will serve as the starting netminder for Friday's home game against the Golden Knights, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger has taken some tough-luck losses in recent outings, going 2-2-0 with a 1.53 GAA and .942 save percentage over his last four starts. He'll make his third consecutive start Friday but will face a tough test, as the Golden Knights rank fourth in the NHL with 3.40 goals per game.