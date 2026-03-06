Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Oettinger will defend the home cage versus Colorado on Friday, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger has won eight straight games, despite allowing 21 goals on 173 shots (,879 save percentage). Overall, he is 25-10-4 with a 2.67 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 39 starts. The Avalanche are six points ahead of Dallas in the Western Conference standings with a game in hand, so this is an important contest for Dallas, if they have any aspirations to win the Western Conference.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
