Jake Oettinger News: Starting Game 6
Oettinger will protect the road goal versus the Wild in Game 6 on Thursday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.
The Stars will stick with Oettinger in an elimination game. He has gone 2-3 with 16 goals allowed on 159 shots (.899 save percentage) over the first five games of this first-round series. If Oettinger can earn the win Thursday, he's likely to get the nod again Saturday for Game 7.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 282 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 282 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 256 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 228 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Five Lessons Learned from 2025-269 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More