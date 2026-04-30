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Jake Oettinger News: Starting Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Oettinger will protect the road goal versus the Wild in Game 6 on Thursday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

The Stars will stick with Oettinger in an elimination game. He has gone 2-3 with 16 goals allowed on 159 shots (.899 save percentage) over the first five games of this first-round series. If Oettinger can earn the win Thursday, he's likely to get the nod again Saturday for Game 7.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
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