Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Starting in Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Oettinger will guard the road goal against the Blackhawks on Sunday, according to Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports.

Oettinger is coming off a 15-save effort in a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota on Friday. He has a 16-9-1 record with one shutout, a 2.44 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 26 appearances this season. Chicago ranks 29th in the league with 2.56 goals per game in 2024-25.

