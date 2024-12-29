Jake Oettinger News: Starting in Chicago

Oettinger will guard the road goal against the Blackhawks on Sunday, according to Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports.

Oettinger is coming off a 15-save effort in a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota on Friday. He has a 16-9-1 record with one shutout, a 2.44 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 26 appearances this season. Chicago ranks 29th in the league with 2.56 goals per game in 2024-25.