Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Starting in Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 12:48pm

Oettinger will defend the road cage Saturday against the Oilers, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger has won three consecutive games while turning aside 94 of 101 shots on net (.931 save percentage) in that span. The Oilers rank ninth in the NHL with 3.23 goals per game this season, but they're 2-6-0 in their last eight outings. Oettinger has a 4-2-1 record, .915 save percentage and 2.44 GAA over seven career appearances against Edmonton.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
