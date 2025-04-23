Jake Oettinger News: Starting in Game 3

Oettinger will defend the home crease in Wednesday's Game 3 against Colorado, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After taking the loss in Game 1 of the Stars' first-round series, Oettinger was more effective during Monday's Game 2 overtime victory, turning aside 34 of 37 shots (.919 save percentage) to snap a five-game losing streak. The 26-year-old will attempt to remain effective as the Stars return home Wednesday.