Jake Oettinger News: Starting in pivotal home game
Oettinger will be between the home pipes Tuesday against the Wild in Game 5, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.
Oettinger has conceded at least three goals in three of the four games in this series. The 27-year-old netminder has registered a .902 save percentage and a 2.69 GAA so far in the postseason. Oettinger will see a change in front of him Tuesday, as Ilya Lyubushkin will draw into the lineup for Nils Lundkvist (face). Meanwhile, Mats Zuccarello and Yakov Trenin are questionable for the Wild in Game 5 due to upper-body injuries.
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