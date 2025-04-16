Fantasy Hockey
Jake Oettinger News: Starting in regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Oettinger will defend the road crease against Nashville on Wednesday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger and Casey DeSmith have alternated starts in recent weeks as the year winds down. However, Oettinger will draw a second consecutive start to close out the regular season. Over three starts against Nashville this year, he's gone 2-1-0 with a 2.36 GAA and .922 save percentage.

