Oettinger will guard the road net Saturday against the Lightning, per Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars.

Oettinger has four straight outings while stopping 86 of 92 shots. He has a 10-3-0 record with one shutout, a 2.25 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. Tampa Bay sits fifth in the league with 3.67 goals per game in 2024-25.