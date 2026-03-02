Jake Oettinger News: Starting in Vancouver

Oettinger will defend the road net against the Canucks on Monday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Despite allowing 20 goals on 159 shots, Oettinger is riding a seven-game winning streak. He has a 24-10-4 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 38 appearances. Vancouver sits 30th in the league with only 2.51 goals per game this season.