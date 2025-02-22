Jake Oettinger News: Starting Sunday

Oettinger will defend the road net against the Islanders on Sunday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger will get the second half of Dallas' back-to-back after Casey DeSmith plays in Saturday's road matchup versus New Jersey. The 26-year-old Oettinger has a 26-12-2 record with one shutout, a 2.35 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 40 appearances this season. New Jersey sits 13th in the league with 3.05 goals per game in 2024-25.