Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Oettinger will defend the road net against the Islanders on Sunday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger will get the second half of Dallas' back-to-back after Casey DeSmith plays in Saturday's road matchup versus New Jersey. The 26-year-old Oettinger has a 26-12-2 record with one shutout, a 2.35 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 40 appearances this season. New Jersey sits 13th in the league with 3.05 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
