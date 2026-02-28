Jake Oettinger News: Steadies ship after bad first frame
Oettinger stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.
Oettinger allowed both goals in a span of 1:09 late in the first period. That was all he would give up, and the Stars were able to pull off the comeback, capped by Jason Robertson's tally in overtime. That's a seventh straight win in NHL play for Oettinger, though he's limited opponents to two goals or less just three times during the streak. For the season, he's at a 24-10-4 record with a 2.71 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 38 starts. Look for Oettinger and Casey DeSmith to split the next two games, as the Stars visit the Canucks on Monday and the Flames on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 253 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 253 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!6 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More