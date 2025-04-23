Jake Oettinger News: Steady in Game 3 win

Oettinger allowed one goal on 28 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Oettinger gave up an early goal to Valeri Nichushkin, but he was able to shut the door for the rest of the contest. This was Oettinger's second overtime win in a row, allowing the Stars to pull ahead 2-1 in the series despite not yet having much control in the games. He's allowed eight goals on 89 shots over three games. Oettinger will likely get the nod again for Game 4 on Saturday.