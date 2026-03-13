Jake Oettinger News: Strong showing in win
Oettinger turned aside 29 of 31 shots on net in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Oilers.
Oettinger helped the Stars outscore the Oilers 5-0 across the first and third periods. With the big win, he is up to a 27-10-5 record, a 2.64 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 42 appearances this season. Since Jan. 20, the 27-year-old netminder has posted an elite 10-0-1 record and 2.50 GAA. Over his last five appearances since the Olympic break, he's shored up his save numbers and has posted a .922 save percentage in that span. He profiles as an elite option between the pipes in fantasy for the remainder of the season.
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