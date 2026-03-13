Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Strong showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Oettinger turned aside 29 of 31 shots on net in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Oilers.

Oettinger helped the Stars outscore the Oilers 5-0 across the first and third periods. With the big win, he is up to a 27-10-5 record, a 2.64 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 42 appearances this season. Since Jan. 20, the 27-year-old netminder has posted an elite 10-0-1 record and 2.50 GAA. Over his last five appearances since the Olympic break, he's shored up his save numbers and has posted a .922 save percentage in that span. He profiles as an elite option between the pipes in fantasy for the remainder of the season.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
11 days ago
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
11 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
11 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
12 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
14 days ago