Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Subpar effort in loss Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Oettinger stopped 23 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets. The sixth goal was an empty-netter with 32 seconds left in the third period.

Oettinger was beaten just 30 seconds into the game by Kirill Marchenko, and things went downhill from there. He allowed two goals in each of the first and second frames and also conceded a goal in the early stages of the third. This was only the third time he gave up five or more goals in a game this season, and the star goaltender will aim to bounce back the next time he's tabbed with defending the Stars' crease. Dallas' upcoming two games will be against the Kings and Blues on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now