Jake Oettinger News: Takes narrow loss in Anaheim
Oettinger stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.
Oettinger's three-game winning streak was snapped in the low-scoring contest despite him allowing fewer goals versus the Ducks than he did in any of those victories. The 26-year-old should be just fine in the long run -- games like this will happen to even the best goalies on occasion. He's now at a 26-12-1 record with a 2.31 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 39 appearances this season. Look for Oettinger to split the last two games before the 4 Nations Face-Off with Casey DeSmith. The Stars visit the Kings on Friday and the Sharks on Saturday prior to the break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now