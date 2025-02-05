Fantasy Hockey
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Takes narrow loss in Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Oettinger stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

Oettinger's three-game winning streak was snapped in the low-scoring contest despite him allowing fewer goals versus the Ducks than he did in any of those victories. The 26-year-old should be just fine in the long run -- games like this will happen to even the best goalies on occasion. He's now at a 26-12-1 record with a 2.31 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 39 appearances this season. Look for Oettinger to split the last two games before the 4 Nations Face-Off with Casey DeSmith. The Stars visit the Kings on Friday and the Sharks on Saturday prior to the break.

