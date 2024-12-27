Fantasy Hockey
Jake Oettinger News: Tending twine Friday

Published on December 27, 2024

Oettinger will defend the home crease versus Minnesota on Friday, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger is on a two-game losing streak, giving up six goals on only 41 shots. The 26-year-old goaltender is 16-9-0 with a 2.42 GAA and a .910 save percentage this season. The Wild are averaging 2.94 goals per game this season, but will be without their star Kirill Kaprizov, who is out with a lower-body injury.

