Jake Oettinger News: Tending twine in Detroit

Oettinger will serve as the starting goaltender for Monday's road game against Detroit, Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

After putting together a six-game winning streak between late March and early April, Oettinger has gone 0-1-1 with a 3.47 GAA and .908 save percentage over his last two appearances. However, he was successful at home against the Red Wings on Jan. 19, turning aside 33 of 34 shots (.971 save percentage) en route to a 4-1 victory.