Oettinger will start on the road Tuesday versus the Rangers, per Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars.

Oettinger has been solid to start the new calendar year, turning aside a combined 44 saves on 48 shots in back-to-back wins over Ottawa and Utah. New Yorks ranks 21st in the NHL with 2.90 goals per game. Oettinger has never beaten the Rangers in four career appearances.