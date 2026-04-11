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Jake Oettinger News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Oettinger will protect the home net against the Rangers on Saturday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger has turned aside 66 of 73 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 33-12-6 record this season with three shutouts, a 2.64 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 52 appearances. Since the start of March, the Rangers rank third in the league with 3.80 goals per game.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
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