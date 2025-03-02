Fantasy Hockey
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Oettinger will patrol the home crease against St. Louis on Sunday, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger is coming off a 29-save performance in Friday's 6-2 win over the Kings. He has a 28-13-2 record with one shutout, a 2.42 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 43 appearances this season. St. Louis is tied for 20th in the league with 2.84 goals per game in 2024-25 and posted a 4-1 win over the Kings on Saturday.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
