Jake Oettinger News: Tending twine Sunday

Oettinger will patrol the home crease against St. Louis on Sunday, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger is coming off a 29-save performance in Friday's 6-2 win over the Kings. He has a 28-13-2 record with one shutout, a 2.42 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 43 appearances this season. St. Louis is tied for 20th in the league with 2.84 goals per game in 2024-25 and posted a 4-1 win over the Kings on Saturday.