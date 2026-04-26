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Jake Oettinger News: Tough OT loss in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Oettinger made 40 saves Saturday in the Stars' 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild in Game 4 of their first-round series.

There wasn't much Oettinger could do on any of the pucks that got past him, including the OT winner that Matt Boldy tipped home on a shot from the blue line by Jared Spurgeon. The 27-year-old netminder sports a 2.69 GAA and .902 save percentage through four games, and the series is tied 2-2 heading back to Dallas for Game 5 on Tuesday.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
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