Jake Oettinger News: Tough OT loss in Game 4
Oettinger made 40 saves Saturday in the Stars' 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild in Game 4 of their first-round series.
There wasn't much Oettinger could do on any of the pucks that got past him, including the OT winner that Matt Boldy tipped home on a shot from the blue line by Jared Spurgeon. The 27-year-old netminder sports a 2.69 GAA and .902 save percentage through four games, and the series is tied 2-2 heading back to Dallas for Game 5 on Tuesday.
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