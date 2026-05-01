Jake Oettinger News: Unable to extend series

Oettinger stopped 16 of 19 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild in Game 6. The last two goals were empty-netters.

The Stars weren't able to generate much on their chances outside a pair of second-period tallies. Oettinger went 2-4 with a 2.83 GAA and an .893 save percentage over all six games in the first round. The 27-year-old will have a longer offseason than he's accustomed to, but he is under contract long term after signing an eight-year extension in October of 2024. He'll be among the top tier of goalies available in fantasy drafts in the fall.