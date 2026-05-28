Jake Richard News: Signs entry-level deal

Richard signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Thursday.

Richard completed his junior year of college in 2025-26, earning 10 goals and 27 points over 38 games. In his three years at the University of Connecticut, he racked up 32 goals and 88 points over 108 appearances. Richard was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and will likely begin his professional career with AHL Rochester.