Jake Sanderson Injury: Could return in a week

Per Claire Hanna of TSN, Sanderson (upper body) has returned to the ice and could be back in action in 7-10 days, according to head coach Travis Green.

Sanderson has been out of action for two weeks after he was hit in Seattle, courtesy of Brandon Montour. Sanderson will miss his seventh straight game Saturday, as the Senators host Toronto. Sanderson has 11 goals and 37 assists, including 19 points on the power play, over 62 games this season.