Jake Sanderson headshot

Jake Sanderson Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Sanderson (upper body) is week-to-week, Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site reports Monday.

Sanderson sustained the injury in Saturday's 7-4 win over Seattle. He has compiled 11 goals, 48 points, 133 shots on net and 116 blocked shots across 62 appearances this season. With Sanderson unavailable, Nikolas Matinpalo (undisclosed) will return to action from an injury, and Thomas Chabot will receive an increased role in the lineup.

Jake Sanderson
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Sanderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Sanderson See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Corey Abbott
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
6 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago