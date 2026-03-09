Jake Sanderson Injury: Deemed week-to-week
Sanderson (upper body) is week-to-week, Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site reports Monday.
Sanderson sustained the injury in Saturday's 7-4 win over Seattle. He has compiled 11 goals, 48 points, 133 shots on net and 116 blocked shots across 62 appearances this season. With Sanderson unavailable, Nikolas Matinpalo (undisclosed) will return to action from an injury, and Thomas Chabot will receive an increased role in the lineup.
