Jake Sanderson headshot

Jake Sanderson Injury: Exits early in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Sanderson (undisclosed) won't return to Game 3 versus the Hurricanes.

Sanderson was injured in the second period, though a couple of incidents could have led to his departure. With the team providing no additional details, Sanderson's status is up in the air for Game 4 on Saturday. That said, if Sanderson misses any time, the Senators will likely have a tall task in getting through the first round.

Jake Sanderson
Ottawa Senators
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