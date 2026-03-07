Jake Sanderson headshot

Jake Sanderson Injury: Exits Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Sanderson sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's game versus the Kraken.

Sanderson appeared to be favoring his shoulder after a hit from Brandon Montour. At this point, Sanderson can be considered day-to-day until more information is available. The defenseman is a big part of the Senators' team, so any absence would be damaging for Ottawa and his fantasy managers.

Jake Sanderson
Ottawa Senators
