Jake Sanderson Injury: Game-time decision Saturday
Sanderson (upper body) will be a game-time call versus Minnesota on Saturday, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.
Sanderson has missed the last 13 games after being injured in Seattle on March 7. The defenseman has 11 goals and 37 assists in 62 appearances this season, including 19 points on the power play. If Sanderson is unable to play, Jorian Donovan, who was recalled Saturday from AHL Belleville, will enter the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Sanderson See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate WeekYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim6 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Reflection7 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Sanderson See More