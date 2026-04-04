Jake Sanderson headshot

Jake Sanderson Injury: Game-time decision Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:02am

Sanderson (upper body) will be a game-time call versus Minnesota on Saturday, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Sanderson has missed the last 13 games after being injured in Seattle on March 7. The defenseman has 11 goals and 37 assists in 62 appearances this season, including 19 points on the power play. If Sanderson is unable to play, Jorian Donovan, who was recalled Saturday from AHL Belleville, will enter the lineup.

Jake Sanderson
Ottawa Senators
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