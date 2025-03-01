Fantasy Hockey
Jake Sanderson headshot

Jake Sanderson Injury: Leaves Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Sanderson (neck) took a hit to the neck in Saturday's game versus the Sharks and there was no update on his status following the contest, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Sanderson picked up an assist in the game prior to his exit, giving him 37 points through 58 appearances. He's one shy of matching his point total from last year, and he's also served as the Senators' top defenseman this season, so any potential absence looms large. An update on Sanderson's status should be available prior to Monday's game against the Capitals, the first in a two-game road trip that concludes Wednesday in Chicago.

Jake Sanderson
Ottawa Senators
