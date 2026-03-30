Jake Sanderson Injury: Ruled out against Cats
Sanderson (upper body) will not be available versus Florida on Tuesday, Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site reports.
Sanderson has started skating with the team but won't be in action for Tuesday's tilt, his 12th straight game on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. If the 23-year-old blueliner can get back into the lineup soon, he should still be capable of getting over the 50-point threshold for the second straight year and could set a new personal best in goals with one more tally.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Sanderson See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your PenguinsYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything7 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule8 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 219 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Sanderson See More