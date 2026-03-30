Jake Sanderson headshot

Jake Sanderson Injury: Ruled out against Cats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Sanderson (upper body) will not be available versus Florida on Tuesday, Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site reports.

Sanderson has started skating with the team but won't be in action for Tuesday's tilt, his 12th straight game on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. If the 23-year-old blueliner can get back into the lineup soon, he should still be capable of getting over the 50-point threshold for the second straight year and could set a new personal best in goals with one more tally.

Jake Sanderson
Ottawa Senators
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