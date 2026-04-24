Jake Sanderson Injury: Ruled out for Game 4

Sanderson has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 4 against the Hurricanes due to a concussion, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Sanderson exited Thursday's Game 3 against the Hurricanes due to an apparent head injury, and he'll be unavailable for at least one additional matchup after being diagnosed with a concussion. Head coach Travis Green said Friday that Sanderson is "not doing well," so it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return later in the Senators' first-round series if the team wins Saturday.