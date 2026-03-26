Jake Sanderson headshot

Jake Sanderson Injury: Set to travel with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Sanderson (upper body) will travel with the Senators for their upcoming two-game road trip, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Sanderson will remain sidelined for Thursday's game against the Penguins, but he's resumed skating and could be back in action Saturday against the Panthers or Tuesday against the Lightning. Sanderson has been unavailable since early March due to his upper-body injury, but it appears as though he'll see some game action before the end of the regular season.

Jake Sanderson
Ottawa Senators
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