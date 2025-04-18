Jake Sanderson News: Earns two power-play assists

Sanderson logged two power-play assists, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.

Sanderson rested in Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks and then played 28:21 in Thursday's regular-season finale. The 22-year-old defenseman was one of 18 players in the NHL to log at least 30 power-play points this season, which was over half of his total offense. He had 11 goals, 46 assists (including four shorthanded helpers), 195 shots on net, 163 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through a career-high 80 appearances. Sanderson will be the Senators' top overall defenseman in the playoffs, which begin for them with Game 1 on Sunday versus the Maple Leafs.