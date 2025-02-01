Jake Sanderson News: Erupts with four points in win

Sanderson scored a power-play goal on five shots, added three assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

One of Sanderson's helpers was on the power play, and another came while shorthanded. This was his second multi-point effort in a row, and he's earned two goals and 10 assists over his last 15 appearances. Sanderson is up to four goals, 33 points (four shorthanded, 19 on the power play), 114 shots on net, 106 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 51 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 40-point mark for the first time in his three NHL seasons.