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Jake Sanderson News: Expected to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 12:42pm

Sandeson (upper body) is slated to return to the lineup versus Minnesota on Saturday, per Claire Hanna of TSN.

Sanderson missed 13 games after suffering the injury against Seattle on March 7. He has 11 goals and 37 assists in 62 outings this season. Sanderson will occupy a spot on the top pairing and quarterback the first power-play unit in his return to action against the Wild on Saturday.

Jake Sanderson
Ottawa Senators
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