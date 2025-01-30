Fantasy Hockey
Jake Sanderson News: Extends point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Sanderson tallied a goal, an assist and two shots during Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against the Capitals.

Sanderson has points in three straight and has compiled a goal and eight points in 12 games during the month of January. The fifth overall pick from the 2020 NHL Entry Draft is nearing the 30-point mark for the third time in his young career and has emerged as one of the better offensive rearguards in the NHL.

