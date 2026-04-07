Jake Sanderson News: First multigoal game in NHL
Sanderson scored twice Tuesday in a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay.
It was Sanderson's first multigoal game in the NHL, and he set a new career high for goals in a single season with 13. His first goal stood as the winner; his second came on the power play to make the score 5-2. Sanderson returned April 4 after missing 13 games with an upper-body injury. He has two goals, one assist and seven shots in those three games since his return. Overall, Sanderson has 51 points in 65 games this season.
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