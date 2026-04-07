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Jake Sanderson News: First multigoal game in NHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 9:47pm

Sanderson scored twice Tuesday in a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay.

It was Sanderson's first multigoal game in the NHL, and he set a new career high for goals in a single season with 13. His first goal stood as the winner; his second came on the power play to make the score 5-2. Sanderson returned April 4 after missing 13 games with an upper-body injury. He has two goals, one assist and seven shots in those three games since his return. Overall, Sanderson has 51 points in 65 games this season.

Jake Sanderson
Ottawa Senators
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