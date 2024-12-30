Fantasy Hockey
Jake Sanderson headshot

Jake Sanderson News: Manages power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Sanderson logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Sanderson has a goal and six helpers over his last nine outings, a span in which he's also gone plus-2. The 22-year-old defenseman struggled in his own zone and at even strength earlier in the year, but his play has come around over time. For the season, he has 21 points (13 on the power play), 76 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 36 appearances, but he's trending in the right direction.

Jake Sanderson
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
