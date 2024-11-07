Jake Sanderson News: Mixed results in loss

Sanderson produced a power-play assist, four blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Sanderson didn't have his best game defensively, but he was able to salvage it with the helper and blocks. The 22-year-old blueliner has been limited to just two helpers over his last eight games while taking a minus rating five times in that span. He's at nine points (eight on the power play) with 24 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 11 hits and a minus-8 rating over 13 outings this season. It's not an ideal start to the year, but Sanderson has enough upside for fantasy managers to take a patient approach as he sorts through his struggles in the defensive zone.